Google’s worldwide outage: Similar disruptions faced by the company in 2020

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google search were restored for millions of users across the world after a brief outage on Monday. (Reuters/ File photo)

Google users worldwide were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage on Monday. Tens of thousands of complaints popped up as the vast majority of people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site DownDetector which tracks website outages. The outage prevented users from accessing other platforms through Google, including mobile video games.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users,” a status update on a Google dashboard said, followed by another message that said service has been restored for some users. “We expect a resolution for all users in the near future.”

There were similar updates for Google’s many other services, such as Docs, Hangouts and Chat.

Here’s a look at the major Google outages that happened in 2020:

January outage

Google Drive, a service of Google, encountered an outage on January 27, 2020. According to DownDetector close to 24,000 users were affected across the US, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the UK. Google had managed to resolve the issue within an hour.

August outage

On August 20, 2020, Google services suffered a global outage for several hours. As a result, more than a million G Suite users faced issues with Gmail, Google Drive, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Groups, Google Docs, Google Keep, and Google Voice. The service disruption affected most parts of the world, including Japan, Singapore, India, Europe, parts of the US, China, Southeast and the Gulf, and Australia. Google restored its services only after seven hours and did not explain the cause of the outage.

September outage

Just a little more than a month after, Google suffered an hour-long global outage on September 25. The outage lasted for about half an hour and affected many of the company’s services, including e-mail, calendar, chat and videoconferencing.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the tech giant said.