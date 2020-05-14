Govt announces ₹75,000 cr fund for non-banking, micro financiers

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other officials during a press conference detailing the centre’s announcement of an economic stimulus package during lockdown, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures worth ₹75,000 crore for liquidity-starved non-banks, mortgage lenders and micro financiers as part of the government’s economic rescue package.

The government allocated ₹30,000 crore to buy investment grade debt of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), home finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions. The second measure is a partial guarantee scheme worth ₹45,000 crore on primary market paper sold by NBFCs.

Out of the two measures, the first one affects debt funds the most because it allows for both primary and secondary market purchases. This will be done by banks with a government credit guarantee on such papers, a debt fund manager said on condition of anonymity.

“The 30,000 crore liquidity facility is likely to support MFIs, HFCs and NBFCs in that order. I don’t think large NBFCs are likely to benefit in a big way. However, it will help them and debt funds with NBFC paper at the margins,” said Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager, fixed income, Tata Asset Management Ltd.

Recent downgrades in certain NBFCs have added pressure on mutual fund portfolios. The finance minister also announced a partial guarantee scheme for primary market borrowings of NBFCs, including bonds and commercial paper. In this provision, the government would bear the first loss of up to 20% on such paper. This second facility is worth ₹45,000 crore and covers debt below AA rating. However, it only applies to primary borrowings and can only indirectly help mutual funds by shoring up the balance sheets of NBFCs. Mittal reiterated that even this package will mostly benefit small NBFCs and is aimed at them.