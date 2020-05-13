Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Govt announces Rs 50,000 cr Fund of Funds to boost MSMEs

Govt announces Rs 50,000 cr Fund of Funds to boost MSMEs

The Fund of Funds will be set up with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore and will provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability.

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The thrust of the government’s efforts will remain on making India self-reliant in line with the Prime Minister’s call on Tuesday. (ANI file photo )

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the government will infuse Rs 50,000 cr into MSMEs through a Fund of Funds as part of the economic package to overcome the economic stagnation brought about by the .Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rs 50,000 cr. equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds. It will be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds. This will help to expand MSME size as well as capacity,” she said at a briefing to outline the contours of the package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during his address to the nation on Tuesday.

Also Read: Definition of MSMEs is being changed in favour of MSMEs, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Fund of Funds will be set up with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore and will provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability.

The Fund of Funds will be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds.



The fund structure will help leverage Rs 50,000 cr of funds at daughter funds level.

Sitharaman said the step will help MSMEs to expand their size as well as capacity and will encourage MSMEs to get listed on stock exchanges.

Also read: Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman

The thrust of the government’s efforts will remain on making India self-reliant in line with the Prime Minister’s call on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
May 13, 2020 17:54 IST
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
May 13, 2020 17:58 IST
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 18:10 IST
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
May 13, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

Himachal cabinet excludes income tax payers from availing benefits under PDS ration scheme
May 13, 2020 18:27 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Video call fatigue is real
May 13, 2020 18:25 IST
Uttarakhand seeks Centre’s nod to open Corbett National Park and shrines
May 13, 2020 18:25 IST
Social media influencers could encourage teens to follow social distancing
May 13, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.