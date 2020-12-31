Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Govt extends deadline to file annual GST returns to February 28, 2021

Govt extends deadline to file annual GST returns to February 28, 2021

The government on Wednesday also extended deadlines for filing personal income tax returns by 10 days

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:15 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (PTI)

The government has extended the deadline for filing the annual return of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2019-20 by two months after businesses and tax consultants demanded respite on grounds of complexities in compliance and disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, government officials said.

The deadline to file annual return of GST for the previous fiscal has been extended from December 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021 in view of the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting the statutory and regulatory compliances due to the pandemic, they said, requesting anonymity. The government on Wednesday also extended deadlines for filing personal income tax returns by 10 days and about one-and-a-half months for audit cases.

Also Read: Individual taxpayers get 10 more days to file tax returns

Mohan D, director, product management at Tally Solutions said, “The deadline to file annual returns [GSTR 9 and 9C] has been extended a couple of times for various reasons such as complexities in the form and filing. For GSTPs [GST professionals] and businesses both, the last one year has been a confusing and complex period, trying to understand the intricate GSTR-9 form, while tallying their monthly and quarterly filed returns with their books of accounts.”

The extension of the deadline will allow more time to businesses and tax practitioners to overcome the challenges in filling returns, he said. He pointed at some of the challenges such as mismatch between input tax credit (ITC) appearing in the GSTR 2A—a purchase-related tax return that is automatically generated—and tax credit auto-filled in the GSTR-9, which has caused a lot of confusion and pain for both GST professionals and taxpayers.

“Form GSTR-9 requires the bifurcation of all input tax credit availed from inputs, input services and capital goods. This, in turn, requires a complete and thorough analysis of the books of accounts of a taxpayer, in addition to verification by the concerned auditor. Not all taxpayers would have kept a record of this bifurcation leading to undue stress of obtaining these details now, to avoid incorrectly reporting the same,” he added.

“HSN [Harmonized System of Nomenclature] summary details are required to be disclosed mandatorily by suppliers having a turnover above Rs1.5 crore. This requirement is for both inward and outward supplies. This has caused unnecessary hassles for taxpayers who had not been maintaining this data in the past and will now need to spend a lot of additional time and effort in order to obtain and report these details,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Celebs, RWA WhatsApp groups part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
CBSE 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Railways launch upgraded IRCTC website, call it a ‘New Year gift’ for travellers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Kriti ends 2020 with fitness trend of the year – Pilates, benefits inside
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Schools in Kerala to reopen partially from January 1
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Polish city funds LGBT shelter despite government hostility
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kale
Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo dies
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.