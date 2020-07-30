Sections
Home / Business News / Govt extends income tax return filing deadline till September 30 for FY’19

Govt extends income tax return filing deadline till September 30 for FY’19

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. (Mint file photo)

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

“In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. 

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.



