Home / Business News / Govt had $14.79 bln in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 24

RBI in a staement released the figures Centre had owed in outstanding loans.

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:05 IST

By Reuters, Mumbai

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Indian government had 1.12 trillion rupees ($14.79 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 24, the central bank said on Friday.

The central government had 1.35 trillion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 10.63 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 24, compared with 8.28 billion rupees in the previous week.

