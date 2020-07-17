Sections
Home / Business News / Govt identifies over 1,300 risky exporters, fraudulent IGST claims worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore

Govt identifies over 1,300 risky exporters, fraudulent IGST claims worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore

This number also includes seven ‘star’ exporters, people aware of the development said. They further said that these people are untraceable.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Income tax returns filed by these exporters are being verified. (Representative Photo)

The government has released a list of risky exporters who have caused a loss to the state exchequer through fraudulent IGST claims.

According to people aware of the development, these fraudulent 1,377 exporters claimed refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crore. This number also includes seven ‘star’ exporters, they said, adding that these people are untraceable.

Adverse reports have been received about three other ‘star’ exporters, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. They added that the 10 of them have claimed IGST refund amounting to Rs 28.9 crore deceitfully.

The IGST, or Integrated Goods and Services Tax, is a tax levied on all inter-state supplies of goods and services. The collected amount goes to the Centre. It is part of the Goods and Services (GST) regime which was launched in 2017 and replaced multiple taxes with one unified regime.



People aware of the matter said that there are 7,516 exporters in the government’s risky list. Out of them, IGST refund worth Rs 1,363 crore is suspended in respect of 2,830 risky exporters, they said.

Adverse reports have been received in respect of 2197 risky exporters, the people cited above further said.

The information regarding these exporters has been shared with the respective field offices and the income tax returns filed by them are being verified, they said.

Exporters are put under the risky category based on specific indicators in the Customs, GST, Income Tax and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt identifies over 1,300 risky exporters, fraudulent IGST claims worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore
Jul 17, 2020 12:45 IST
NASA shares 51 years old throwback video of Apollo 11 launch. Watch
Jul 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Arsenal’s Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury
Jul 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Bhuj The Pride of India poster: Sonakshi Sinha turns Sunderben
Jul 17, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.