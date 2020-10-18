Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Govt issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin

Govt issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin

The two e-commerce firms have been given 15 days to explain the lapses or action will be taken against them, according to an October 16 letter addressed to the companies from the Union ministry of consumer affairs.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 06:01 IST

By Reuters, Mumbai

Amazon has often faced regulatory challenges in India. (Reuters file photo)

The Central government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that a product’s country of origin be specified.

The push for strict enforcement of the rule has come amid tensions between India and China following a border skirmish which began in June, and is part of India’s efforts to cut down on Chinese imports.

The two e-commerce firms have been given 15 days to explain the lapses or action will be taken against them, according to an October 16 letter addressed to the companies from the Union ministry of consumer affairs.

The letter did not specify what action may be taken, referring only to a legal act that has provisions for fines.



Representatives for Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

In addition to enforcing the country of origin rule, New Delhi has also banned 177 Chinese mobile applications since June while Chinese goods in ports have faced extra scrutiny and delays.

Amazon has often faced regulatory challenges in India. Last year, the government enforced strict rules for foreign investment in e-commerce which forced the US retail giant to rework its business structures and strained ties between New Delhi and Washington.

In January, the Competition Commission of India ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices, which Amazon is challenging, according to court filings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST
Ajit Pawar may come under ED scanner amid money laundering probe
Oct 18, 2020 04:58 IST
Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally
Oct 18, 2020 05:30 IST
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Oct 18, 2020 04:58 IST

latest news

Sohrab Khushrushahi: 5-point fitness plan
Oct 18, 2020 07:07 IST
Humour: Happiness is on its way
Oct 18, 2020 07:07 IST
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The sporty and luxurious Mercedes-AMG 53 GLE Coupé
Oct 18, 2020 07:06 IST
Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Magic mushroom
Oct 18, 2020 07:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.