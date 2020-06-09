Sections
Home / Business News / Govt launches facility to file GST via SMS for 2.2 million firms

Govt launches facility to file GST via SMS for 2.2 million firms

Taxpayers can track the status of the returns so filed on the GST portal by logging in to the account and navigating to track return status.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new facility will substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers. (PTI File Photo )

The government on Monday launched an easy Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing facility through short message service (SMS) for about 2.2 million registered businesses provided the value of return is nil.

“In a major move towards taxpayer facilitation, the government has today onwards allowed filing of NIL GST monthly return in FORM GSTR-3B through SMS,” a finance ministry spokesperson said.

Now taxpayers with nil liability will not be required to log on to the GST portal and file their returns as a simple SMS to 14409 will do, he said.

The facility will substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month, he added.



The format of SMS is “NIL<space>3B<space>GSTIN<space>Tax period”, he said. GSTIN is the Goods and Service Tax Identification Number of the registered taxpayer.

The status of the returns so filed can be tracked on the GST portal by logging in to the account and navigating to track return status.

MS Mani, partner at consultancy firm Deloitte India said, “Filing nil returns through an SMS would significantly help smaller businesses as they now focus on businesses revival.”

Rajat Bose, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co said the facility will definitely help assesses who do not have anything to report in GST returns. “Such assessees need not log in to the GST portal and go through the rather lengthy process of filling the return forms. It’s a good initiative by the government which should further enhance the ease of doing business in India,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FM Nirmala Sitharaman weighs extension of tax cut-off for corporate sector
Jun 09, 2020 00:52 IST
Scientists find evidence of Covid-19 genetic material in Ahmedabad sewage
Jun 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Not enough public space in Mumbai to follow social distancing
Jun 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Govt launches facility to file GST via SMS for 2.2 million firms
Jun 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.