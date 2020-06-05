Sections
Home / Business News / Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states

Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states

Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. States have been urging the Centre to release full compensation due as the decline in economic activities have affected their revenue position.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. (PTI)

The central government on Thursday released ₹36,400 crore to states as their pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, said an official statement.

The payment is for the period of December 2019 to February 2020. The finance ministry also said in its statement that the fund was released in the context of the coronavirus pandemic where states need to make additional spending when their resources are adversely hit. Up to November, the administration had released ₹1,15,096 crore in GST compensation to states.

Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. States have been urging the Centre to release full compensation due as the decline in economic activities have affected their revenue position. The government had last month announced that states will be allowed to raise up to 5% of their gross state domestic product.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
SC asks RBI, FinMin to reply on interest relief
Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
Zomato & Swiggy get permit to test drone delivery
Jun 05, 2020 03:23 IST
Violence at Jamia was ‘well-planned’, Delhi Police tell HC
Jun 05, 2020 03:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.