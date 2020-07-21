Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons

Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons

A notification dated June 22 is amended “to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories,” the directorate general of foreign trade said

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

All other items including other types of medical coveralls continue to remain prohibited for export. (AFP Photo)

The government on Tuesday removed export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns.

All other items including other types of medical coveralls of all classes and categories continue to remain prohibited for export, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

A notification dated June 22 is amended “to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Despite COVID, the first ever IndSAT to take place in 15 countries tomorrow
Jul 21, 2020 22:34 IST
US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid-19 vaccine research
Jul 21, 2020 22:34 IST
Cong leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui loses MLC seat, BSP settles score
Jul 21, 2020 22:27 IST
Kotkapura firing: Court issues arrest warrant against ex-DSP
Jul 21, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.