Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Govt to decriminalise minor violations of companies act: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt to decriminalise minor violations of companies act: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The decriminalisation of companies act violations involving minor technical and procedural defaults—shortcomings in CSR reporting, inadequacies in board report, filing defaults, delay in holding AGM.

Updated: May 17, 2020 12:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The finance minister said seven compoundable offences will be dropped and five will be dealt with under alternative framework through the ordinance mode. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the government will decriminalise most of the sections of the companies act as she gave details of the last tranche of the economic stimulus package.

The finance minister said seven compoundable offences will be dropped and five will be dealt with under alternative framework through the ordinance mode.

The compoundable offence can be tried under internal adjudication mechanism rather than going to courts and this will de-clog the criminal courts and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Nirmala Sitharaman added.

The decriminalisation of companies act violations involving minor technical and procedural defaults—shortcomings in CSR reporting, inadequacies in board report, filing defaults, delay in holding AGM.



A majority of the compoundable offences sections will be shifted to internal adjudication mechanism (IAM) and powers of RD for compounding enhanced and 58 sections to be dealt with under IAM as compared to 18 earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No fresh insolvency to be initiated for 1 year under IBC: FM Sitharaman
May 17, 2020 13:38 IST
Dietary, lifestyle changes are key to live stress-free
May 17, 2020 13:37 IST
Urvashi says sending sons to boarding school gave her ‘massive depression’
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
Taapsee Pannu has a ‘real’ struggle at hand, her AC isn’t working
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.