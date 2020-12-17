Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Growth in agri, pharma exports during pandemic: Commerce secretary

Growth in agri, pharma exports during pandemic: Commerce secretary

He added that there is a need to focus on those sectors which have not done well so that they recover at least initially to the pre-Covid levels.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

He said that all the signs are there which reflects that India will come back to pre-Covid levels. (Bloomberg (Representative Image))

Exports of sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals have recorded significant growth even during Covid-19 pandemic, and there is a need to sustain this, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Thursday.

He said that all the signs are there which reflects that India will come back to pre-Covid levels.

“As far as exports are concerned, some sectors have done wonderfully well. Even during the slowdown, agriculture exports and pharmaceutical exports went up,” he said at an event organised by industry body PHDCCI.

But certain “other sectors have not done so well in the recovery phase and we need to sustain the sectors which have done well in this period,” he added.



He added that there is a need to focus on those sectors which have not done well so that they recover at least initially to the pre-Covid levels.

Further he said that there is a need to immediately exploit the short-term opportunities. “There is a medium to long-term opportunities, where we need to enhance our capacities, create new capacities,” he added.

India’s exports dipped 8.74% on a yearly basis in November to $23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
by Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Google to add language capabilities to drive internet adoption in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Five crew members quit MI 7 after Tom Cruise unleashes second rant: report
by HT Entertainment Desk
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.