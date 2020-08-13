Sections
Home / Business News / Growth will recover to up to 8% next fiscal, says KM Birla

Growth will recover to up to 8% next fiscal, says KM Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla said that most economies are likely to shrink this year. The nationwide lockdown had a more severe impact in urban India and on services that thrive on people’s mobility.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 06:06 IST

By Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kumar Mangalam Birla said that most economies are likely to shrink this year. (HT Photo)

Billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla expects the Indian economy to grow by 6-8% in the next fiscal, rebounding from the “unprecedented economic shock” caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“The gradual unlocking of the economy is reflecting in improvement in some economic indicators like GST (goods and services tax) collections, electricity consumption, etc. However, they are not yet back to pre-Covid-19 levels,” Birla said at the annual shareholders’ meeting of the Aditya Birla group’s flagship UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday.

Birla said that most economies are likely to shrink this year.

The nationwide lockdown had a more severe impact in urban India and on services that thrive on people’s mobility.



However, the economic disruption to the rural economy appears to be less severe, he added.

“Periods of turmoil have historically presented an opportunity for industry leaders to emerge as champions — powered by quality leadership, financial strength, and sound business fundamentals. With unmatched capacity, leadership across markets and a robust balance sheet, your company (UltraTech) is one such champion,” the Aditya Birla group chairman said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Swadeshi does not necessarily mean boycotting all foreign products: Bhagwat
Aug 13, 2020 07:07 IST
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Predicted XI: Strategic changes in store
Aug 13, 2020 07:04 IST
James Anderson on the cusp of huge milestone
Aug 13, 2020 06:51 IST
When Saif said he ‘won’t be happy’ to be around kids all the time
Aug 13, 2020 06:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.