Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / GST Council to discuss compensation issue for third time in a row on Monday

GST Council to discuss compensation issue for third time in a row on Monday

The Centre in August gave two options to the states to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market and had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the media during a press conference in Chennai. (ANI File Photo )

The GST Council in its meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation, sources said.

The Council, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising of state finance ministers, will for the third time in a row discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.

While some opposition ruled states are demanding that a Group of Ministers be set up to arrive at a decision on the mechanism for funding compensation shortfall, BJP ruled states, which have already opted for the borrowing option given by the Centre, are of the view that they should be given a go ahead so that they can get money quickly.

The single agenda 43rd meeting of the Council will discuss on the way forward, sources said.



In its previous meeting last week, the Council had decided to extend the surcharge on taxes on luxury goods such as cars and tobacco products beyond June 2022, but failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate states for loss of tax revenue.

The projected total compensation shortfall in current fiscal stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

The Centre in August gave two options to the states to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market and had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.

Following demand by some states, the amount of Rs 97,000 crore was increased to Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

As many as 21 states -- which are BJP ruled or have supported it on various issues -- have opted to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore to meet the compensation shortfall.

The Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore to the states towards compensation shortfall so far in the current fiscal.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs.

On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods, and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Oct 11, 2020 16:15 IST

latest news

In GST Council’s meet tomorrow, compensation issue on agenda once again
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
Hold protests but follow Covid-19 regulations, say Pune residents
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Centre awaits recommendation for 4 Supreme Court vacancies; 3 HCs without regular chief justices
Oct 11, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.