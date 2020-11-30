GST registration of defaulters under lens

The process has started this month after authorities noticed that thousands of GST registered entities, with significant turnovers, have suddenly stopped filing monthly returns, the officials said. (PTI)

In a move that could make it difficult for businessmen to evade filing their monthly financial transactions under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the government has directed taxmen to approach non-filers and remind them to file monthly returns, two officials said.

The government has also directed officials to cancel GST registration of chronic defaulters, who have not filed GSTR-3B— the summary return indicating supplies made, input tax credit availed and tax payment made in a month—for several months, the officials working for the Union finance ministry said requesting anonymity.

The process has started this month after authorities noticed that thousands of GST registered entities, with significant turnovers, have suddenly stopped filing monthly returns, the officials said. November 20 was the due date for filing of returns for the month of October by registered entities with more than Rs 5 crore turnover. The move is aimed at checking tax evasion while educating taxpayers that they can no longer con the system as government can easily track them through data analytics and artificial intelligence, the officials added.

After a high-level meeting in the department of revenue on this matter, the government directed taxmen to approach more than 25,000 GST assesses who failed to file GSTR-3B by November 20, one of the officials said. They have been asked to persuade such non-filers personally so that they file their returns by Monday, he added.

“These top 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month’s statistics. Interestingly these top GST taxpayers had filed their returns in the previous month, but did not file the same this month, which is a matter of concern,” he said.

About 8 million GSTR-3B returns have been filed in November month, he said. “It was also directed at the meeting that all such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent SMS and email communications,” the official said.

The GST Network has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time, he said.