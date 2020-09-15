Sections
Happiest Minds IPO: How to check share allotment status

The Rs 702 crore IPO of the Ashok Soota-led company IPO was listed last week and was subscribed over 150 times.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image (HT Archive)

The basis for share allotment of initial public offering (IPO) of Happy Minds Technologies, a Bengaluru-based IT company, is likely to be announced on Tuesday. The Rs 702 crore IPO of the Ashok Soota-led company received an overwhelming response when it was listed last week.

Listed for three days from September 7 to September 9, the IPO was subscribed a whopping 151 (150.98) times. It also received bids for over 3.5 billion (Rs 351 crore) against the issue size of 23.3 million (Rs 2.3 crore) on offer.

Checking Happiest Minds IPO share allotment status

Now, all the investors who have bid for the Happiest Minds IPO are waiting to check their share allotment status. They can check the status, once it is declared, on the website of KFin Technologies, which is the registrar of the said IPO. Being the registrar, KFin is responsible for the share allotment and refund process.

On the website, applicants can check their status by entering PAN number or application number.



The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share. Its shares are likely to be listed on September 17 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

