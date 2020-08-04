Sections
Home / Business News / HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts shares

HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts shares

Shares of the private sector lender surged as much as 5.89% and were the top boosts on the Nifty 50 index.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Sashidhar Jagdishan (Livemint)

Indian shares rose over 1% on Tuesday, driven by a nearly 6% jump in HDFC Bank Ltd after the central bank approved the appointment of a new chief executive officer for the country’s most valuable bank.

Shares of the private sector lender surged as much as 5.89% and were the top boosts on the Nifty 50 index after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Sashidhar Jagdishan’s appointment as the new chief of HDFC Bank.

Snapping four straight sessions of losses, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.03% to 11,003.70 by 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 1.1% higher at 37,343.76.

“Global cues are positive and RBI approval for the CEO seat at HDFC Bank is supporting domestic markets,” said Rahul Sharma, head of research, Equity99 Advisors in Mumbai.



Helping investor sentiment further was strong U.S. manufacturing data that helped lift Asian shares. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.9%.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty financials index rose 1.46%, with ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd gaining over 1.2% each.

Automakers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose as much as 2.95% and 1.89%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India reported a jump of 52,050 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with the total number of cases now at 1.86 million and the death toll at 38,939, health ministry data showed.

IT firm Infosys Ltd lost 1.48%, while larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 1.16%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1.3% lower.

Reports said U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those on H-1B visa.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 declared at bie.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link
Aug 04, 2020 11:31 IST
Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar
Aug 04, 2020 11:40 IST
Mumbai civic body asks people to stay home unless urgent following incessant overnight rain
Aug 04, 2020 11:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father requests Bihar CM to order CBI probe
Aug 04, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.