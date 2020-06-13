Sections
Home / Business News / HDFC cuts retail lending rates by 20 basis points

Following the reduction, HDFC’s new rates will now range between 7.5-8.5%. The move comes after State Bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 08:55 IST

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mint Mumbai

The reduced rate will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint )

Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) on Friday cut its retail prime lending rate by 20 basis points to 16.2% with effect from June 12.

The reduced rate will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers.

This is HDFC’s third reduction in its so called retail prime lending rate (RPLR) since March.

Borrowers will save Rs 325 per month on instalments on a Rs 25 lakh loan with a 20 year tenure and Rs 300 per month for a 15-year tenure after the latest reduction.



Prime lending rate is the rate at which commercial banks lend to their most trustworthy and creditworthy customers. Following the reduction, HDFC’s new rates will now range between 7.5-8.5%. The move comes after State Bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors.

