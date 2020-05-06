Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / HDFC to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore

HDFC to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore

HDFC’s capital-raising plan is in the early stages and the lender’s board will likely take a final decision after its subsidiaries declare their quarterly earnings, a person familiar with the development said.

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:03 IST

By Anirudh Laskar and Gopika Gopakumar, Mint Mumbai

HDFC has begun talks with investment banks to decide whether to raise the capital through a sale of shares to qualified institutional investors, sale of warrants or a rights issue, people said on condition of anonymity. (Bloomberg Photo )

Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) plans to raise as much as Rs 8,000 crore to bolster its capital buffers and prepare for future uncertainties amid widespread economic disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak, said four people familiar with the development.

India’s top mortgage lender has begun talks with investment banks to decide whether to raise the capital through a sale of shares to qualified institutional investors, sale of warrants or a rights issue, the people said on condition of anonymity.

“It’s better to be overcapitalised in these difficult times. Profits are not going to come fast and accretion to net worth will be slow,” said a person close to HDFC, one of the four cited above.

The capital-raising plan is in the early stages and the lender’s board will likely take a final decision after its subsidiaries declare their quarterly earnings, the person said.



“The plan is to raise Rs 5,000- 8,000 crore, through a dual-tranche of QIP, warrant issuance and a rights issue subsequently. The money will be used mainly to prepare the housing finance company to deal with higher provisioning costs and also to expand inorganically since many businesses within the lending industry may be getting ready to sell majority stakes at cheap valuations in the wake of the crisis and the prolonged lockdown,” said a second person cited above, who declined to be named.

A HDFC spokesman, however, denied the lender was looking to raise capital.

A stress test done by the group’s banking subsidiary, HDFC Bank Ltd, recently found that the crisis may cause a spurt in bad assets for lenders. Mutual funds currently own 9.52% of HDFC; foreign portfolio investors own 70.88% and insurance companies hold 8.06% of the lender.

At the prevailing average market price of Rs 1,727 per share, a Rs 8,000-crore equity issuance translates into an around 2.7% stake in the mortgage lender.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Six Congress workers booked for assaulting senior leader Daljit Singh Bhola’s aide in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 01:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Amid lockdown, defunt tubewells add to Ludhiana residents’ woes
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Ludhiana MC conducting trials to treat wastewater at Jamalpur STP with poly aluminium chloride
May 06, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.