Home / Business News / Heathrow begins permanent job cuts after UK imposes quarantine

Heathrow begins permanent job cuts after UK imposes quarantine

The hub has already eliminated a third of management posts.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:01 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) comes into land at London Heathrow Airport in London, UK. (Bloomberg)

London Heathrow airport said it has begun cutting front-line jobs after a recovery in passenger numbers was delayed by Britain’s introduction of a quarantine rule for incoming travelers.

Europe’s busiest airport has begun to restructure after agreeing a voluntary severance plan with unions, it said in a statement Thursday. The hub has already eliminated a third of management posts.

“Throughout this crisis, we have tried to protect front line jobs, but this is no longer sustainable,” Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in the release. “While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimize the number.”

Holland-Kaye warned previously that the introduction of 14 days of self-quarantine for arriving passengers on June 8 would trigger permanent job cuts if Britain failed to say when the policy might be lifted. He said at the time that one-third of Heathrow’s 7,000 posts were at risk, or more than 2,000 positions.



Heathrow’s passenger traffic remained 97% down from year-ago levels in May as the coronavirus lockdown grounded flights across most of the world. The quarantine rule means that “grim picture” is set to continue even as some airlines seek to revive flights, it said.

