Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised in metros on Monday for the ninth straight day as state-run oil companies resumed daily rate reviews after a 12-week halt.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise and diesel 74.62 per litre after it was raised by 59 paise in Delhi. Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in the national capital on Sunday.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 83.17 per litre and diesel Rs 73.21 per litre. Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 79.96 for a litre of petrol and Rs 72.69 per litre for diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol has been priced at Rs 78.10 for petrol and Rs 70.33 for diesel for every litre.

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has an SMS facility which can help you get information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on your mobile phones.

Here’s how you can receive IOC’s petrol and diesel prices on your phone:

You can send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here’s are the dealer codes you can use to receive IOC prices in 41 cities: