Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Hinduja Group favours 26% promoters’ stake in IndusInd bank

Hinduja Group favours 26% promoters’ stake in IndusInd bank

Presently, promoter stakes are capped at 15% in private sector banks as per the extant guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Ashok Hinduja, chairman Hinduja Group of Companies (India). Image courtesy: hindujagroup.com

IndusInd Bank promoter Hinduja Group will get its wish to raise shareholding in the private bank to 26 per cent if the Reserve Bank of India accepts the report of Internal Working Group (IWG) on the Review of Extant Ownership Guidelines and Corporate Structure of Indian Private sector Banks.

Presently, promoter stakes are capped at 15 per cent in private sector banks as per the extant guidelines of the RBI.

Welcoming the report, Ashok Hinduja, the Chairman of the Hinduja Group of Companies (India), said shareholder equity has to be the first line of defence in a robust banking system.

The report of IWG rightfully puts a greater onus on the promoter-shareholders to exercise oversight through a higher shareholding limit of 26 per cent, with commensurate voting rights, he said in a statement.



“It helps strengthen the institutional framework by ensuring the promoter responsibility with more skin in the game, supervisory stance for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision, will ensure the necessary check and balance in the system,” he added.

Hinduja, however, cautioned, “ring-fencing the banking sector from a myriad of emerging risks has to be a constant endeavour, and the RBI will exercise a continuous vigil as it has done in the past.” The RBI will be able to implement these guidelines within a specified time frame, he added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and the RBI had announced a truce earlier this year under which the central bank allowed promoter Uday Kotak and entities linked to him to hold a 26 per cent stake after the regulator was dragged to court.

Uday Kotak was granted a reprieve from diluting his ownership stake in January 2020 and continues to hold 26 per cent ownership of Kotak Mahindra Bank, albeit with certain restrictions on voting rights.

The exception had happened even as smaller lender Bandhan Bank was penalised for not bringing down the stake. The truce had led IndusInd Bank’s promoters to seek similar treatment on parity grounds.

The central bank made the report public on Friday and has sought comments by January 15, 2021 “before taking a view in the matter”.

The group has also recommended that “large corporate/industrial houses may be permitted to promote banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 to deal with connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities”.

It also made a case for the strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision. PTI DP MR MR

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
Nov 23, 2020 09:15 IST
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Nov 23, 2020 04:59 IST
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nov 23, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Alibaba CEO says China’s draft anti-monopoly rules ‘timely and necessary’
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Nov 23, 2020 09:59 IST
Time is very near when Kohli will be lifting the World Cup: Harbhajan Singh
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
J&K: Fresh snowfall in plains, IMD issues orange alert for higher reaches
Nov 23, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.