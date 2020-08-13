Hindustan Times chooses JW Player to power videos on its websites

Hindustan Times, has selected JW Player video technology to power video on its websites. The English-language daily newspaper chose JW Player for its end-to-end video technology, customer service, and integrations with and knowledge of advertising technologies.

One of the leading publications in India, Hindustan Times brings daily news gathered from multiple locations across the country alongside global news. A focus on trust and quality news gathering ensures consistently high visitor numbers with customers viewing multiple videos per session. JW player will provide video hosting, management, delivery, playback, integration with other technology partners including content delivery network and monetisation partners.

Tech Lead at HT Digital Streams, the owner of Hindustan Times, said, “We wanted to upgrade our video platform and compared the options. We chose JW Player because the team was very responsive, writing bespoke scripts to improve the efficiency of the integration with some of our existing technologies. They migrated the content from our old platform seamlessly, removing any anxiety we may have had about changing tech providers.”

Ryan Beebe, SVP Global Sales at JW Player, added, “Hindustan Times is a really large web publisher with very significant volumes of video views. They could not afford any downtime in the migration to a new video technology platform, or any loss of advertising revenue. Our local team worked to ensure the migration went well, and implemented technologies like our recommendation engine to increase engagement and monetisation for visitors to Hindustan Times.”

Hindustan Times has joined more than 12,000 brands, web publishers and broadcasters which use JW Player technology to stream, play, engage and monetise video on their sites, powering over 10 billion monthly plays.