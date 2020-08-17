Sections
Home / Business News / Hiring in India picks up pace during April to June: Report

Hiring in India picks up pace during April to June: Report

There has been a significant rebound in hiring following the easing of lockdown restrictions and, between early-April to end-June recruitment in India has increased by 35 percentage points, says a report.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

According to LinkedIn’s latest ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends and insights, though there has been a significant hiring rebound, the pace of these gains is expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty. (File photo for representation)

There has been a significant rebound in hiring following the easing of lockdown restrictions and, between early-April to end-June recruitment in India has increased by 35 percentage points, says a report.

According to LinkedIn’s latest ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends and insights, though there has been a significant hiring rebound, the pace of these gains is expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty.

As per the data, in India, hiring declines reached a low of (-) 50 per cent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover. The hiring sentiment stood at (-) 15 per cent year-on-year as of the end of June.

“As risks of second-wave of infections emerge, some states have imposed lockdown measures again. Given this uncertainty, the recovery is expected to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks,” it said.



Data also suggested that the gap between hires for males and females has narrowed from about 40 percentage points in February to around 30 percentage points in June.

The competition for jobs has also doubled compared to 6 months ago, with the average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn increasing from around 90 in January 2020, to 180 in June 2020.

The Labour Market Update also highlighted the roles that are in demand at present and are expected to remain relevant in the near future. The top five in-demand jobs are Software Engineer, Business Development Manager, Sales Manager, Business Analyst and Content Writer.

“These roles have the greatest number of job openings on LinkedIn, have seen steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online,” it said.

The top five in-demand skills are JavaScript, SQL, sales management, team leadership and recruiting.

LinkedIn’s ‘Labour Market Update’ is a monthly update on hiring trends and insights based on LinkedIn’s Economic Graph, a digital representation of the Indian economy and insights from the graph provide real-time information on trends that are emerging in the labour market.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uri and Mission Mangal made me a household name: Kirti Kulhari
Aug 17, 2020 18:05 IST
World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open
Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST
ED files case against Chinese national for money laundering via shell companies
Aug 17, 2020 18:01 IST
Shefali Shah: Things are fair and unfair, whichever profession you take
Aug 17, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.