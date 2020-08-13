Hong Kong shares end flat ahead of Sino-US trade deal review

Hong Kong shares closed flat on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of a crucial U.S.-China meeting this weekend to discuss the progress of the bilateral trade deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the principal negotiators for the two countries, will review the Phase 1 trade pact and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during a video conference this Saturday.

Under the Phase 1 trade deal signed in January, China had pledged to boost purchases of U.S. goods by some $200 billion over 2017 levels, including agricultural and manufactured products, energy and services.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down at 13.35 points or 0.05% at 25,230.67. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.28% to 10,244.6.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 0.63%, the financial sector ended 0.56% lower and the property sector edged up 0.04%.

Telecommunication firms gained with China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd surged 25.6%, while China Telecom Corp Ltd advanced 11.11%.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Tencent Holdings Ltd, which was down 2.02%, China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd, which fell 1.42% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down by 1.41%.

China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.04% at 3,320.73 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.26%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 1.78% firmer.

The yuan was quoted at 6.9441 per U.S. dollar at 0815 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.