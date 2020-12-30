Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai steps down from Next Digital helm

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai steps down from Next Digital helm

Jimmy Lai, a prominent critic of Beijing and local authorities, tendered his resignation “in order to spend more time dealing with his personal affairs,” according to a statement from the media group he founded three decades ago. He also stepped down from the position of executive director.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:45 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Jimmy Lai, who has been frequently criticized by Chinese authorities for his support for local democratic movements, was released on bail by a Hong Kong court last week (via REUTERS)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is facing charges of endangering national security in a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on the city’s pro-democracy protesters, resigned as chairman of Next Digital Ltd. ahead of a crucial bail hearing.

Lai, 73, tendered his resignation “in order to spend more time dealing with his personal affairs,” according to a statement from the media group he founded three decades ago. He also stepped down from the position of executive director. Next Digital said Ip Yut Kin would replace him as chairman.

Shares of Next Digital, the owner of the Apple Daily newspaper that has vigorously championed the city’s protest movement, jumped as much as 25% early Wednesday in a show of support for the departing chief, before paring almost all of those gains. Such a move isn’t unusual for the stock, which surged more than 1,100% in two days back in August when Lai was arrested.

Prosecutors in Hong Kong charged Lai, a prominent critic of Beijing and local authorities, earlier this month under the national security law imposed by Beijing in June, saying he had colluded with foreigners by calling for sanctions against China. The future of Apple Daily, started by Lai in 1995, remains uncertain despite its popularity and statements that Lai’s arrest won’t hurt its operations.



Next Digital has made back-up arrangements to keep publishing Apple Daily in the event that Lai goes to prison and his assets are seized under the national security law, two people with knowledge of the company’s operations said in August, asking not to be identified citing sensitivity of the matter.

Lai, who has been frequently criticized by Chinese authorities for his support for local democratic movements, was released on bail by a Hong Kong court last week. The Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper subsequently slammed the court’s decision as “unbelievable” and warned that the case against Lai could be transferred to mainland courts under the national security law.

Hong Kong’s highest court is expected to hear the government’s request to return Lai to jail while he awaits trial on the national security charges.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt extends temporary suspension of flights to and from UK till Jan 7
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Lower legal drinking age to 21, reduce number of dry days: Delhi panel
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Cong forms panel to oversee 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh war
by Deeksha Bhardwaj

latest news

Haryana municipal polls: Counting underway, BJP-JJP candidates trail
by Sunil Rahar
Australia opener Burns dropped for third Test against India
by Reuters
HP in deep freeze, Keylong coldest at -10.3° Celsius
by HT Correspondent
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty answers to women’s commission over domestic violence charge
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.