HPE deploys cloud-enabled Covid-19 test labs, OPD centers in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the completed deployment of four Covid-19 test labs and four Outpatient Department (OPD) centers across the country to assist the government, both at the national level and the state level, in their efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

These facilities have been established in order to provide additional authorised testing facilities and isolation beds to help manage the increased demand across the country.

Donated as part of HPE’s commitment to India, announced last July, the HPE Covid-19 Test Labs have been designed to enable quick and clean testing of individuals who may be Covid-19 positive or are showing symptoms or might have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient. The tests are based on specifications provided by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The test labs will be run and managed by the concerned government agency including installing testing equipment, deploying paramedics and technicians, providing broadband connectivity, PPEs and medical supplies.

Based on the successful HPE eHealth Centers (eHCs), HPE has developed and deployed these test labs and OPD centers in 40-feet refurbished negative air pressure containers equipped with biometrics, blood pressure apparatus, spirometer, serum analyser, pulse oximeters, glucometer, pulse reader and ECG. All this equipment will be integrated with EMR (Electronic Medical Record) applications, and an online dashboard will be provided to monitor the related OPDs. Additionally, suitable IT equipment will be provided, including workstations, headphones, thermal cameras, networking components, and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems.

The OPD centers will be handling walk-in patients and will have provisions to house six patients for 24 to 48 hours for observation purposes. These centres have negative air pressure doors to ensure isolation and also serve as a temporary housing for people with Covid-19 symptoms until they are either discharged or are sent to the concerned wards for treatment.

To ensure the IT infrastructure at the Test Labs and OPD centers experience minimal downtime and any related issues can be rectified remotely without the need of an on-site engineer, the facilities are equipped with Aruba Cloud Managed Wireless solution along with Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) Sensor.

This will act as a virtual network admin onsite and will monitor all key applications proactively 24x7. In case of any issues, the HPE Network Operations Center (NOC) located at Chandigarh, will be able to detect and resolve problems before they are even noticed.

The Aruba solution also offers zero touch provisioning, remote management and remote diagnosis thereby eliminating or limiting human interaction making it a best fit solution in response to Covid-19.

The HPE COVID-19 Test Labs and OPD Centers have been established across Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

“COVID -19 has thrown unprecedented challenges for the world and industries alike and we must actively implement various measures to help contain the virus. NASSCOM is working with the IT industry in formulating innovative solutions to combat the pandemic. Cloud-enabled HPE COVID-19 Test Labs and OPDs will enable authorities to refine their testing process and will significantly reduce the strain on existing healthcare facilities. We are confident that together we will be able to overcome this phase and emerge stronger post the crisis,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge local communities across the world, we are responding with initiatives to support the communities where we live and work. The deployment of HPE COVID-19 Test Labs and OPD Centers will support the government’s efforts to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19,” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE.