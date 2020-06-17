Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report

HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report

In March, HSBC had postponed the job cuts, part of a wider restructuring to cut costs, saying the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic meant it would have been wrong to push staff out.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:14 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (REUTERS)

HSBC is resuming a massive redundancy plan it had put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak, and will cut 35,000 jobs over the medium term, a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The bank will also maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in the memo sent to the bank’s 235,000 staff worldwide.

“We could not pause the job losses indefinitely - it was always a question of ‘not if, but when’,” Quinn said.

A bank spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.



In March, HSBC had postponed the job cuts, part of a wider restructuring to cut costs, saying the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic meant it would have been wrong to push staff out.

The bank now has to resume the programme as profits fall and economic forecasts point to a challenging time ahead, Quinn said, adding that he had asked senior executives to look at ways to cut costs in the second half of the year.

Shares of HSBC have fallen 27% since the start of March, with the pandemic prompting the lender to set aside $3 billion in bad loan provisions in its first quarter earnings.

Under the restructuring plan first announced in February, HSBC said it would merge its private banking and wealth business, cut back its European equity business, and reduce its U.S. retail network, with the aim of cutting $4.5 billion in costs.

“The reality is that the measures and the change we announced in February are even more necessary today,” Quinn said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Jun 17, 2020 12:11 IST
Mortal remains of Col Santosh Babu arrive in Hyderabad
Jun 17, 2020 12:11 IST
Ex-Tommy Hilfiger boss Grieder to become new Hugo Boss CEO
Jun 17, 2020 12:12 IST
Google Duo now lets you video chat with 32 people at the same time
Jun 17, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.