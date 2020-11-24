Sections
HTLS 2020: Inspiring journey to the top of the banking world

Dinesh Kumar Khara pursued his Masters in Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi and is a postgraduate in commerce. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In his over three decades of banking career, Dinesh Khara experienced all facets of commercial banking such as retail credit, corporate credit, deposit mobilisation, international banking operations and branch management (Mint)

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara’s rise to the corner office of India’s largest bank is an inspiring journey of a probationary officer who joined the banking profession in 1984. Before being appointed as chairman of SBI for a period of three years in October this year, Khara was already serving as managing director of the bank with several achievements. One of his recent accomplishments was related to the successful merger of SBI with its five associates and the Bhartiya Mahila Bank that put the bank in the league of top 50 banks globally.

Khara pursued his Masters in Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), New Delhi and is a postgraduate in commerce. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). In his over three decades of banking career, Khara experienced all facets of commercial banking such as retail credit, corporate credit, deposit mobilisation, international banking operations and branch management. He was also instrumental in taking SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBIMF) to a new height as its managing director and chief executive. Under his leadership, SBIMF became the fifth largest mutual fund in India with total assets under management (AUM) of about Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

