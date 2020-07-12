Huawei to ask UK to delay 5G network removal, says report

Sections
Huawei’s proposals comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s key security advisers meet this week to decide on the company’s future in the UK and officials ready plans to remove it from the 5G network.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:27 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Huawei would in return pledge to maintain its equipment in the UK, which is also used in 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks, the Sunday Times said. (Reuters file photo)

Huawei Technologies Co. executives have asked for a meeting with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and come up with a deal to delay its potential removal from fifth generation mobile networks until after elections in 2025, the Sunday Times reported.

The company wants to do this in the expectation that a new government that comes into power may reverse the decision, the paper reported. Huawei’s proposals comes as Johnson’s key security advisers meet this week to decide on the company’s future in the UK and officials ready plans to remove it from the 5G network.

Huawei would in return pledge to maintain its equipment in the UK, which is also used in 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks, the Times said.

