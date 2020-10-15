ICICI Bank customers can create FD, pay bills via WhatsApp: Here’s how to do it

ICICI Bank has made it even more convenient for its customers to avail its services. On Thursday, the bank announced for its customers the launch of services like creating fixed deposits (FDs), payment of utility bills and accessing details of trade finance on WhatsApp.

While creating FDs and paying utility bills are available for customers, trade finance services are being tested with select corporates and will be available on the messaging platform in the next few days. Also available shortly will be service to recharge prepaid mobile phones.

With the launch of these services, the total number of ICICI banking services available to customers on WhatsApp has risen to 25. ICICI Bank had launched a host of services on WhatsApp six months ago, becoming the first bank to do so.

How to start using WhatsApp banking services:

(1.) Simply save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number--86400 86400--on your phone and send ‘Hi’ to this number from the number registered with the bank. It will send you the list of services available on WhatsApp.

(2.) Now, from the list of services available, type the keyword of the service required. Once done, the service is carried out and displayed instantly. Also note that for your convenience, keywords are highlighted in communication with the bank.

How to use individual banking services:

Creating an FD: Type keywords like FD, fixed deposit and enter the amount and the tenure; the amount can be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 crore. You will be shown display interest rates for different tenures and the amount available on maturity.

Bill payment: Here, for payment for electricity bill, the customer will have to provide electricity board number and consumer number. For postpaid mobile bill, meanwhile, the customer needs to confirm the phone number and the network.

The gas provider and customer ID should be confirmed by the customer for payment of cooking gas bills.

Once done, type in keywords like ‘Pay bills,’ ‘Electrcitiy,’ ‘Gas’ and ‘Mobile postpaid.’