Sections
Home / Business News / IFFCO reports record profit of Rs 1,005 cr for FY 2019-20; turnover up 6%

IFFCO reports record profit of Rs 1,005 cr for FY 2019-20; turnover up 6%

IFFCO has achieved highest ever production, sales, profit and despatches of fertilisers for the financial year 2019-20, the company said.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

IFFCO’s logo (Photo Credit: IFFCO/ Twitter)

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO’s net profit rose 20 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,005 crore during the last fiscal year on record sales of soil nutrients.

Its profit stood at Rs 841.58 crore during the 2018-19 financial year.

IFFCO’s turnover increased to Rs 29,412 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal, from Rs 27,851.74 crore in the previous year.

The group turnover of IFFCO, including its joint ventures, subsidiaries and associate companies, rose to Rs 57,778 crore last fiscal, from Rs 50,908 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal.



“I am glad that IFFCO could achieve outstanding overall performance for the FY 19-20, which is indeed incredible to accomplish in a year severely affected by global and economic challenges,” IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said.

IFFCO has achieved highest ever production, sales, profit and despatches of fertilisers for the financial year 2019-20, the company said.

Apart from core fertiliser business, IFFCO has diversified into general insurance, rural retail, farm forestry, rural telecom, agrochemicals, rural finance, logistics, SEZ. It has forayed into food processing, organic food and nutrients for urban gardening.

The cooperative achieved the highest ever sales of fertilisers at 133 lakh tonnes last fiscal despite difficult market and weather conditions.

On operational front, IFFCO’s total production of fertilisers increased to 91.42 lakh tonnes last fiscal year, from 81.49 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Urea output increased to 48.75 lakh tonnes from 45.62 lakh tonnes last year, while the production of di-ammonium phosphate/nitrogen phosphorus potassium/water soluble fertilisers (DAP/NPK/WSF) rose to 42.87 lakh tonnes from 35.87 lakh tonnes.

IFFCO sold record 133.31 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the last fiscal year, as against 115.56 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.

Out of total sales, urea stood at 86.31 lakh tonnes and DAP/NPK at 47 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

IFFCO, the worlds largest fertiliser cooperative, has five plants at Kalol, Kandla, Phulpur, Aonla and Paradeep in India and two overseas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Student lives matter: DU students say no to exams amid Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat can’t decide whether it wants to bite or lick the doggo while playfight
Jul 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. Watch
Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.