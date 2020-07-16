Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet,’ amid Covid-19 crisis

IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet,’ amid Covid-19 crisis

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout were driving up already high debt levels, but it was premature to start withdrawing needed safety nets.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:55 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

In a report to the G20, the IMF warned that rising protectionism and renewed trade tensions endangered the recovery. (Bloomberg Photo)

Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the International Monetary Fund’s top official said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout were driving up already high debt levels, but it was premature to start withdrawing needed safety nets.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” she said in a blog posting ahead of Saturday’s virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies.

The IMF last month further slashed its 2020 global output forecasts, predicting a 4.9% contraction and weaker-than-expected recovery in 2021.



Georgieva said $11 trillion in fiscal measures by G20 members and other countries, as well as massive central bank liquidity injections, have put a floor under the global economy.

Even so, dangers lurked, she said, including a major new wave of infections, stretched asset valuations, volatile commodity prices, rising protectionism and political instability.

Some countries lost more jobs in March and April than had been created since the end of the 2008 global financial crisis, and many of those jobs will never return, Georgieva said.

Job losses, bankruptcies and industry restructuring could pose significant challenges for the financial sector, including credit losses to financial institutions and investors, she said.

To ensure stability, continued coordination across central banks and support from international financial institutions was essential, she said. Regulation should also support the flexible use of capital to keep credit lines open for businesses.

“Monetary policy should remain accommodative where output gaps are significant and inflation is below target, as is the case in many countries during this crisis,” she said.

In a report to the G20, the IMF warned that rising protectionism and renewed trade tensions endangered the recovery.

A weak recovery itself raised the chances of disinflation and a prolonged period of low interest rates, which could undermine debt sustainability and financial stability, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Jul 16, 2020 11:52 IST
Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges
Jul 16, 2020 11:56 IST
Distinct immune system pattern in severe Covid-19 patients identified
Jul 16, 2020 11:47 IST
Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015
Jul 16, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.