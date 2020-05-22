Sections
Home / Business News / IMF warns banks against taking excessive risks due to low rates

IMF warns banks against taking excessive risks due to low rates

Bank profitability likely will be under pressure for the next five years, based on a simulation of nine advanced economies, the Washington-based lender said in an analytical chapter released on Friday.

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:16 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Harshita Singh, Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

The International Monetary Fund is warning banks against taking on excessive risks to offset the reduced profitability that results from low interest rates once economies begin to recover from the global pandemic.

Bank profitability likely will be under pressure for the next five years, based on a simulation of nine advanced economies, the Washington-based lender said in an analytical chapter released on Friday as a follow-up to its Financial Stability Report published last month. While cost cutting and higher fee income should help, they’re unlikely to fully relieve the pressure, the IMF said.

“Looking ahead, there is a danger that profitability challenges could induce banks to take on excessive risks once the economy fully recovers,” the IMF said.

The IMF encouraged financial-sector authorities to incorporate low interest rates into their decisions and risk assessments. The fund said that policy makers will need to strike the right balance between policies that preserve financial stability, maintain the soundness of institutions and support economic growth.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India
May 22, 2020 18:36 IST
Surjewala slams BJP-JJP govt in Haryana for imposing curbs on paddy cultivation
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI probe in Vizag doctor’s manhandling by cops
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.