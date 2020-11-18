Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers

This includes Personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 17th November, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Nov 18, 2020 20:33 IST

latest news

AIFF hints at extension for Thomas Dennerby
Nov 18, 2020 21:00 IST
Taiwan shuts pro-China TV channel in battle over press freedom
Nov 18, 2020 20:52 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19
Nov 18, 2020 20:52 IST
Pankaj says Irrfan is the ‘only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen’
Nov 18, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.