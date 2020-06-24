Sections
Home / Business News / Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31

Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31

The due date for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 has already been extended till November 30, 2020.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the 2018-19 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The Centre has also extended the time limit for linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through a notification also extended the time limit for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act for the 2019-20 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020.

The due date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 has already been extended till November 30, 2020.



