Sections
Home / Business News / India bets oil demand will recover fast from lockdown shock

India bets oil demand will recover fast from lockdown shock

The world’s biggest lockdown put in place on March 25 in India pummeled demand for transportation and industrial fuels by as much as 70%, forcing a reduction in crude processing and oil imports by refiners.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:08 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar,

The IEA and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries expect India’s demand to not normalize until the end of this year. (AP)

India, the third biggest oil consumer, expects fuel demand to return to normal earlier than projections by the International Energy Agency and OPEC.

“If you look at the trend of the past few weeks, I’m confident that by the end of second quarter, demand will be as usual,” India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the BloombergNEF Summit, referring to the quarter ending September. “At the end of June, we have already achieved 85% of our demand compared to June 2019.”

The world’s biggest lockdown put in place on March 25 in India pummeled demand for transportation and industrial fuels by as much as 70%, forcing a reduction in crude processing and oil imports by refiners. The IEA and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries expect India’s demand to not normalize until the end of this year.

“Unlocking process has started and a lot of economic activities are going on for more than one-and-a-half months,” the minister said. “Petrol, diesel, LPG and other commercial fuels are coming back to original demand. We are a little bit apprehensive about aviation fuel.”



Asia, the demand center for oil, experienced an uneven recovery across the region, led by a strong rebound in China, but a second wave of infections is threatening to put the brakes on its positive trajectory.

Minister Pradhan expects India’s energy demand to grow multifold over the next decade upon emerging from the pandemic and is looking at all energy sources to meet the expanding appetite.

The country would need refining capacity of 439 million tons a year by 2030 and 533 million tons by 2040 from about 250 million tons now, he said.

Expanding fuel demand is attracting oil suppliers such as Saudi Aramco to target refining deals in India. The government is offering state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. to global investors.

Read: India’s Biggest Asset Sale to Attract China-Wary Oil Majors

Pradhan said the pandemic hasn’t changed the government’s plan on privatization of BPCL and the finance ministry will decide on the timing of the sale. The government, meanwhile, has deferred the deadline for submitting initial bids for the company twice to July 31 now.

“They will take an appropriate decision looking at the market scenario,” the minister said. “But the primary decision of disinvestment of BPCL stands.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prominent Jammu advocate passes away
Jun 27, 2020 19:05 IST
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Grievance cells to start functioning from June 28, here’s how to register complain
Jun 27, 2020 19:03 IST
Communities deprived of equal in J&K, finally get domicile certificates
Jun 27, 2020 19:02 IST
Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of no-intimate-scene policy
Jun 27, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.