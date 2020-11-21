Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / India enters crucial phase in fight against Covid-19; can’t let guard down at this juncture: Mukesh Ambani

India enters crucial phase in fight against Covid-19; can’t let guard down at this juncture: Mukesh Ambani

The remarks come amid growing number of Covid-19 cases in certain pockets of the country, which has led authorities to re-introduce restrictions on movements like in the case of Ahmedabad and also mull restricting travel to cities like the national capital.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Gandhinagar

Mukesh Ambani said the bold reforms undertaken by the government will lead to swift recovery and rapid progress in the years to come. (REUTERS)

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said India has entered a crucial phase in its fight against coronavirus and cannot afford to let the guard down at this juncture.

He said the bold reforms undertaken by the government will lead to swift recovery and rapid progress in the years to come.

The remarks come amid growing number of Covid-19 cases in certain pockets of the country, which has led authorities to re-introduce restrictions on movements like in the case of Ahmedabad and also mull restricting travel to cities like the national capital.

“India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture,” Ambani, who is also the president of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), said at the institute’s eighth convocation.



He added that India is an ancient land which has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged much stronger each time, because resilience is deep-rooted in the people and the culture.

Ambani, who addressed the gathering virtually, said he sees “explosive and exponential growth” in the post-Covid era and asked the graduating students to venture out with hope and confidence without being anxious.

Growth will create unprecedented opportunities and in the next two decades, India will be among the top-three economies of the world, he said.

Ambani, whose company is heavily invested in the oil business and runs one of the largest refineries in the world, said the challenge facing the world currently is whether we can produce energy to sustain our economies without harming the environment.

By the middle of the century, the world will use twice as much energy as we do today and India’s per-capita energy needs will be more than twice in the next two decades, he said.

India needs to simultaneously pursue twin goals of becoming an economic superpower and to become a clean and green energy superpower, Ambani added.

“We need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies to achieve this goal. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilisation,” he said.

Over 2,600 students, including 284 pupils from 39 countries, graduated at the ceremony.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
Nov 21, 2020 12:08 IST
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
Nov 21, 2020 11:37 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 12:01 IST

latest news

Two militant associates arrested in Kashmir
Nov 21, 2020 12:29 IST
Recent breakthroughs on Covid-19 vaccines offer ray of hope: UN chief Guterres
Nov 21, 2020 12:28 IST
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Nov 21, 2020 12:28 IST
Renowned Telugu poet, Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Devi Priya dies at 69
Nov 21, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.