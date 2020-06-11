Sections
Home / Business News / India growth to revive after containment of Covid-19: Niti vice-chairman

India growth to revive after containment of Covid-19: Niti vice-chairman

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, as the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, as the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

India’s economy will recover after the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic and the country will maintain its sound net external position, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar further said that India’s strong democratic institutions promote policy stability and the ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country’s growth rate ahead of peers.

His comments have come amid Moody’s downgrading the country’s rating and S&P retaining it at the lowest investment grade.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, as the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support.



       Last week, Moody’s Investors Service had said India’s economy is expected to contract for the first time in more than four decades as economic damage owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be significant with lower consumption and sluggish business activity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Top US general Mark Milley regrets park walk with US President Donald Trump
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Jun 11, 2020 20:48 IST
Lion cub whose legs were broken so it couldn’t escape tourist walks again
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Learning gets balanced boost
Jun 11, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.