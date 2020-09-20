Sections
India Inc’s business sentiment recovers in Jul-Sep: CII survey

The latest CII Business Confidence Index has surged to the level of 50.3 in July-September 2020, bouncing back from its lowest reading of 41.0 recorded in April-June 2020, the industry chamber said in a statement.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The survey was conducted during August-September 2020 and saw participation of over 150 firms across different sectors. (Bloomberg file photo)

India Inc’s business sentiment has improved during July-September quarter as the government gradually unlocked the economy and business activity resumed, according to the CII’s business outlook survey.

“The stellar recovery in the index has been supported by the remarkable increase in the Expectations Index (EI), which rose 46 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to the level of 55.2, as nationwide lockdown restrictions were lifted and businesses gradually began to reopen during the July-September quarter,” it added.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said while a recovery is underway, it could be tremendously expedited through continued government support and handholding of businesses during this crisis.



The survey was conducted during August-September 2020 and saw participation of over 150 firms across different sectors.

Over half of the respondents stated that the weakness in domestic demand is likely to be the topmost risk to business confidence in the next six months.

Nearly 30 per cent of the respondents feel that business activity may return to pre-pandemic levels by Q1 FY22, the statement said.

“With regards to the general economic prospects, more than third of the respondents (35 per cent) foresee a contraction higher than 4 per cent in India’s GDP in the financial year 2020-21 as the significant setback to economic growth has been further aggravated by state-imposed lockdowns to curb local outbreaks,” it added.

Besides, it said, there are still many ad hoc restrictions being imposed by the states which are an impediment to the unlock process.

