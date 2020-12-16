Sections
India making efforts to deregulate economy to attract greater investments: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said, “India is looking forward for working with friends and neighbours, and having a global footprint. India is working to turn the COVID crisis into an opportunity, and is confident of reaching the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025, and $10 trillion in another 7-10 years.”

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing. (PTI File Photo )

The government is making efforts to deregulate the economy with an aim to attract greater investments from across the world, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said the government has opened up defence, manufacturing, mining, finance and capital market sectors. The government has further liberalised agricultural laws to encourage more investments in agri-processing and open up markets so as to increase the income of farmers, he said at CII’s Partnership Summit.

“India is making efforts to deregulate its economy for greater investments from other parts of the world,” he said. Goyal further said India provides huge opportunity for investments, and procurement of goods and services. “India is looking forward for working with friends and neighbours, and having a global footprint. India is working to turn the COVID crisis into an opportunity, and is confident of reaching the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025, and $10 trillion in another 7-10 years,” the minister said.

