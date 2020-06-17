Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / India opposes plea to waive loan-interest during Covid-19 pandemic

India opposes plea to waive loan-interest during Covid-19 pandemic

While regulators have allowed a six-month freeze on principal repayments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that waiving interest could destabilize banks, the people said.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:26 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the hearing to early August to allow the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India more time to revisit the issue, the people said. (HT Photo)

India’s government is against a petition to waive interest payments on loans during the coronavirus pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the court proceedings.

While regulators have allowed a six-month freeze on principal repayments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that waiving interest could destabilize banks, the people said. They asked not to be identified as the hearing was via video conference and details aren’t yet public.

The government’s stand will come as a relief to banks that have been hit by the loan freeze as well as a slump in demand. Stress among lenders, already trying to clear up one of the world’s worst piles of soured debt, is expected to increase as India’s nationwide lockdown pushes the economy into its first contraction in decades.

A lawyer for an association of banks also opposed a waiver of interest on loans, citing the need to keep paying depositors despite the moratorium, the people said.



The three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the hearing to early August to allow the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India more time to revisit the issue, the people said.

The Supreme Court’s public relations officer didn’t answer a phone call seeking comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka can’t decide to admire this act or call it stupid. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 15:28 IST
MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital
Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST
‘Reassurance to cricketers’: Pathan hails Ganguly’s statement on IPL 2020
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.