India passenger vehicle sales up 14% in August: Industry body
Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles.
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:28 IST
Total passenger vehicle sales in India rose 14.16% in August from a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.
