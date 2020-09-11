India passenger vehicle sales up 14% in August: Industry body

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month rose to 215,916 from 189,129 a year earlier. However, sales in July fell 3.86% to 182,779 vehicles. (PTI)

Total passenger vehicle sales in India rose 14.16% in August from a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

