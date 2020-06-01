Sections
Home / Business News / India raises local purchase price for summer crops by 50%

India raises local purchase price for summer crops by 50%

India has raised the price at which it could buy new-season summer crops, including rice by up to 50%, farm minister told a news conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The government announces the so-called minimum support prices (MSPs) for various crops to set a benchmark. (File photo for representation)

India has raised the price at which it could buy new-season summer crops, including rice by up to 50%, farm minister told a news conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government announces the so-called minimum support prices (MSPs) for various crops to set a benchmark. But state agencies buy limited quantities of staples such as rice and wheat at those prices, restricting the benefits of guaranteed prices to only around 7% of the country’s 263 million farmers, according to various studies.

But the government has decided to raise the support price by up to 50% to support farmers reeling from an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 01, 2020 18:29 IST
AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Nigerian among six held with 3.5kg heroin in Mohali
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
With CM nod to Covid cess on liquor, Punjab to mop up ₹145 cr revenue
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.