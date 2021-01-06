Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / India’s biggest power sector lender to sell bonds to individual investors

India’s biggest power sector lender to sell bonds to individual investors

Power Finance Corp. has filed a draft prospectus for a 100-billion-rupee offering ($1.4 billion), and plans to raise the entire sum this quarter, according to Parminder Chopra, director (finance).

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:25 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

Power Finance has previously sold notes to retail investors, but those were tax-free infrastructure bonds, Chopra said. This planned offering would be the company’s maiden taxable issuance to individual buyers, she said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

India’s biggest lender to the power sector plans to sell bonds to individual investors as it tries to attract savers dissatisfied with deposit rates at a 16-year low.

Power Finance Corp. has filed a draft prospectus for a 100-billion-rupee offering ($1.4 billion), and plans to raise the entire sum this quarter, according to Parminder Chopra, director (finance).

“We want to explore an alternative source of funds,” Chopra said in a telephone interview. “Fixed deposit rates are quite low, so there could be interest from the public to get a bit better rate.”

Unprecedented monetary stimulus to help cushion the economy from damage wrought by the Covid-19 crisis has dragged down rates that households get on bank savings, adding to challenges in a nation where inflation is persistently high. The rate on term deposits maturing in three years at India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, is 5.3%, the lowest since September 2004.

Power Finance has previously sold notes to retail investors, but those were tax-free infrastructure bonds, Chopra said. This planned offering would be the company’s maiden taxable issuance to individual buyers, she said.

The New Delhi-based company has hired Trust Investment Advisors Pvt., A.K. Capital Services Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. and JM Financial Services Ltd. as lead managers for the offering. It plans to issue the AAA rated notes in one or more tranches, according to the draft prospectus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
by HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
by Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

New Zealand become No.1 in Test cricket for first time ever
by Press Trust of India
Alibaba Group targets up to $8 billion bond sales by next week
by Bloomberg | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin cries, Aly wants to be called to confession room
by HT Entertainment Desk
Incoming US secretary of state condemns Hong Kong arrests
by Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.