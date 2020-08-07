Sections
Home / Business News / India’s consumer confidence plummets to record low in July

India’s consumer confidence plummets to record low in July

Sentiment had been steadily falling since the government imposed the world’s biggest pandemic lockdown in late March and collapsed further in July to reach 53.8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:46 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at market in Jammu. (AP)

Consumer confidence fell to a record low in India last month as citizens grew more pessimistic about their jobs, incomes and spending, a survey from the central bank showed.

Sentiment had been steadily falling since the government imposed the world’s biggest pandemic lockdown in late March and collapsed further in July to reach 53.8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Thursday. That’s well below the 100 mark, which represents the dividing line between pessimism and optimism.

“Consumer perception of the prevailing economic situation, employment scenario and own income was significantly lower than that in May,” the RBI said in the report. “Most respondents reported a reduction in discretionary spending” and didn’t expect to increase non-essential spending in the coming year as well, it said.

At the same time inflation expectations of households are rising, a separate report showed, making it difficult for the RBI to cut interest rates in coming months to spur spending. On Thursday, the six-member monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep its main policy rate unchanged, given the recent surge in inflation to above the central bank’s 2%-6% target range.



There was a glimmer of hope in the sentiment survey though, with consumers turning cautiously optimistic about the coming year. The survey is conducted in over 13 Indian cities and covers more than 5000 households.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Change in Scheduled Castes foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of students
Aug 08, 2020 01:53 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
35-year-old dies as concrete slab of building collapses near Mumbai
Aug 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Rare two-headed snake rescued from Kalyan
Aug 08, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.