Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / India’s domestic air passenger traffic fell by 11.8% in March: Report

India’s domestic air passenger traffic fell by 11.8% in March: Report

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the country till now.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

All commercial passenger flights in India have been suspended during the lockdown. (Hindustan Times Pramod Thakur/ HT file photo )

Indian domestic air passenger traffic fell by 11.8 per cent in March as compared to the corresponding month last year, indicating the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s aviation sector, stated global airlines body IATA on Wednesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), however, said global passenger traffic dived 52.9 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the country till now. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. The IATA, which represents around 300 airlines accounting for 82 per cent of the global air traffic, measures passenger growth in terms of revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers with the distance travelled by them. “The experience of the domestic Russia and India markets currently sits in contrast with the outcomes elsewhere.

Passenger volumes in domestic Russia fell by 15.4 per cent year-on-year in March, and by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in India; both represent relatively resilient outcomes,” the IATA said in its statement on Wednesday.

“In annual terms, capacity increased in both markets this month (March). However, the Covid-19 outbreak began to impact these countries later than elsewhere and lockdown also lagged the experience of many other nations. As a result, the relative out-performance in traffic volumes may not be sustained in April, with larger declines still to come,” it stated.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Gilead Coronavirus drug likely to win speedy approval: Report
Apr 29, 2020 21:08 IST
Irrfan idolised Mithun growing up, clicked pictures dressed up as him
Apr 29, 2020 21:06 IST
Franz Beckenbauer corruption trial ends without verdict
Apr 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.