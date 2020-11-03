India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data

Sections
“India’s merchandise exports in October 2020 were USD 24.82 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, showing a fall of 5.4 per cent,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

India’s exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October due to fall in shipments of sectors like petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and leather, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year.

Imports also fell 11.56 per cent to USD 33.6 billion during October.

“India was thus a net importer in October 2020 with a trade deficit of USD 8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.76 billion, an improvement by 25.34 per cent,” it added.

