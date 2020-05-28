Sections
Home / Business News / India’s NTPC keen to buy Reliance Group’s Delhi power distribution units

India’s NTPC keen to buy Reliance Group’s Delhi power distribution units

Reliance Infrastructure owns a majority stake in BSES Yamuna (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani (BRPL), which are joint ventures with the government of Delhi.

Updated: May 28, 2020 11:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Chennai

NTPC plant in Dadri. (HT Archive)

India’s largest electricity generator NTPC Ltd said it was interested in buying a majority stake in Reliance Group’s power distribution assets in Delhi.

“NTPC is keen to explore the opportunities for acquiring 51% stake in BRPL and BYPL, which are on sale,” it said in a letter to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission dated May 26.

Reliance Infrastructure owns a majority stake in BSES Yamuna (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani (BRPL), which are joint ventures with the government of Delhi.

The Reliance Group, controlled by Anil Ambani, has been looking to cut debt by selling stakes in some of its companies. It sold its Mumbai electricity distribution business to Adani Transmission in 2018.



“We would like to inform you that NTPC has decided to foray into distribution sector and is keen on acquiring the distribution assets,” it said in the letter, referring to Reliance subsidiaries BYPL and BRPL.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate to ease LAC tension
May 28, 2020 11:50 IST
Premier League club manager’s father dies from Covid-19
May 28, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s NTPC keen to buy Reliance Group’s Delhi power distribution units
May 28, 2020 11:49 IST
Universally effective antibodies found in Covid-19 survivors
May 28, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.